Search of river resumes for bodies of 2 missing children

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana (AP) — Crews resumed searching the Ohio River for the bodies of two missing children, including a 6-year-old Ohio boy who police say died when his mother tried to abandon him at a park and drive away but he grabbed for a door and was dragged.

Crews are hoping to find the bodies of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore before another rain or rise in the river. Authorities said Sunday’s search of the river and its banks in Indiana from Lawrenceburg to Aurora was expected to last until sunset.

Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson told reporters that the river looked “like mud” from the helicopter, which would pose a challenge for divers.