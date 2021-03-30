Second bald eagle found shot in Wabash Valley; reward offered for information

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are now investigating the shooting deaths of two juvenile bald eagles in the same area of the state.

Officers located the second juvenile eagle after responding to a call to a rural area in northern Sullivan County along County Road 800 West, approximately 8 miles west of Shelburn. As part of the investigation, the body of the eagle was recovered from a tree and found to have been shot. Officers believe the shooting occurred in early January.

The first juvenile bald eagle determined to have been shot was discovered in a southern Vigo County tree on March 10. Officers determined that juvenile eagle was killed from a gunshot to the breast area.

A joint $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc. to anyone with information leading to conviction of the responsible party/parties. Contact DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).