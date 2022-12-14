Correction: An earlier version of this story said the farm was located in Daviess County. Since then, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health has issued a corrected press release saying the farm was in Martin County, and that a second flock in Daviess County has not been identified. A corrected version of the story follows.

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 27,000 birds have been culled to prevent the possible spread of bird flu among commercial turkey populations in Martin County.

According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, the flock was determined to be at high risk for exposure to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly called bird flu.

Earlier this week a flock of 11,394 turkeys was depopulated in Daviess County after a number of turkeys tested presumptive positive for bird flu. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the diagnosis of the H5N1 virus in the initial flock. According to officials, this flock was located on a production site that is associated with the Daviess County flock that tested positive.

Due to the risk of disease spread, the 27,083 birds located at this second site were depopulated and the property has been quarantined.

The first case of H5N1 since 2016 was confirmed in Indiana on Feb. 9 of this year in a flock in Dubois County. To date, 11 commercial flocks have been affected by the spread of bird flu this year with five non-commercial flocks affected as well. 210,210 commercial turkeys have been depopulated as a result, with 17,703 commercial ducks also culled.

As part of existing avian influenza response plans, federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing in areas around the affected flocks. The United States has the strongest avian influenza surveillance program in the world, and the USDA is working with its partners to actively look for the disease in commercial poultry operations, live bird markets and in migratory wild bird populations. Indiana BOAH

More than 300 wild birds have been tested throughout this situation with positive test results being identified in two bald eagles, two red-tailed hawks, a redhead duck, two great-horned owls, a double-crested cormorant, six American green-winged teals, and six American blue-winged teals.