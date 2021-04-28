Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan admits fundraising error

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top elections official has acknowledged violating state political fundraising rules with the launch of her 2022 election campaign.

Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan requested contributions as she announced her campaign Monday – five days earlier than allowed under changes to state law signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb that day.

Earlier this week, the Libertarian Party said Sullivan violated election law prohibiting fundraising during a budget session.

Sullivan, who was appointed secretary of state by Holcomb in March and is vice chair of the Indiana Republican Party, said she was seeking a full four-year term to “defend the integrity of Indiana’s elections.”

Sullivan’s campaign says it made an improper solicitation and that those contributions have been returned.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)