Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announces re-election campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan announced Monday that she intends to seek election to a full term in office as Indiana Secretary of State at the upcoming Indiana Republican Party State Convention in Indianapolis.

Before taking office in March, she served eight years as State Representative for northern Evansville and Newburgh. She is also the current Vice-Chair of the Indiana Republican Party.

At the Statehouse, Sullivan helped pass Indiana’s 20-year infrastructure plan and served as chair of the key House Ways & Means Budget Subcommittee.

The Office of Secretary of State will next appear on the ballot in 2022.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2021)