See which local companies made the Indiana Chamber’s 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana

INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce honored 125 companies from across the state at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Indiana celebration on Thursday. Rankings for the organizations were revealed in four categories at the event.

Coming in at No. 1:

JA Benefits, LLC , a Bedford-based employee benefits company – small category (between 15 and 74 U.S. employees)

American College of Education, a private, for-profit online college in Indianapolis – medium category (between 75 and 249 U.S. employees)

Onebridge, a business intelligence and data analytics consulting firm headquartered in Indianapolis – large category (between 250 and 999 U.S. employees)

Microsoft, the technology giant with a local office in Indianapolis – major category (1,000 or more U.S. employees)

Two Evansville companies also made the list.

Small Companies (15-74 U.S. employees)

51. ECS Solutions, Inc. / Evansville

Medium Companies (75-249 U.S. employees)

17. Lochmueller Group, Inc. / Evansville

Winning companies ranged in employee count (at the time of application) from 15 to more than 2,300. Out-of-state parent companies were eligible to participate if at least 15 full-time employees are in Indiana.

Organizations that have displayed sustained excellence during the program’s history are also awarded Best Places to Work in Indiana Hall of Fame and Pinnacle designations.

Hall of Fame companies are those that have been named a Best Place to Work in Indiana at least 60% of the time in the program’s history. Two companies – Edward Jones and Katz, Sapper & Miller – have made the Best Places to Work list all 16 years of the program.

The Pinnacle designation is reserved for those that have finished first in their category three or more times in a five-year period. The five Pinnacle companies in the program’s history are: Edward Jones, Hollingsworth & Zivitz, P.C., JA Benefits, Microsoft and Sikich.

More information about the Best Places to Work companies is available via the May edition of the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice® magazine.