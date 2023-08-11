HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun released the following statement on the decision from Attorney General Garland to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe.

The statement is:

“Merrick Garland finally appoints a special prosecutor as evidence of the Biden family corruption mounts, but he’s the one person at the DOJ with less credibility than Garland on the Biden family: David Weiss, who already tried to let Hunter Biden off the hook with a sweetheart plea deal that was rejected by a judge.” – Senator Mike Braun

Reports say Republicans have sharply criticized how the tax probe into Biden was handled, citing claims from two IRS whistleblowers that David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware who has been probing the financial and business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, was blocked from seeking special counsel status — a claim Weiss and the DOJ have consistently denied.