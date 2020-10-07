Sen. Todd Young releases statement as ISIS members arrive in US for trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Sen. Todd Young (R- Ind.) issued a statement Wednesday as a group of ISIS members known as “The Beatles” arrived in the United States to stand trial.

Statement

Today’s news that these ISIS terrorists will finally stand trial in the United States is a very positive step in the quest for justice. These terrorists brutally tortured and murdered innocent lives in Syria and it is time for them to be held accountable for their crimes. One of their victims was Peter Kassig, a Hoosier and Army veteran who selflessly returned to Syria on a mission of mercy delivering humanitarian supplies. He was brutally murdered at the hands of these terrorists and it is long overdue that the Kassig family and the other families of those tragically lost see those responsible brought to justice. I will continue working with the Kassig family and the Department of Justice to ensure that justice is served. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind)

