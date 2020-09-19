Sen. Todd Young releases statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Young 95492103_1538761478592

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 25: Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) questions witnesses during a committee hearing about Libya in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senators heard testimony from country specialists about the thousands of small and large factions that splinter politics and […]

(WEHT)- Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) released a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full Statement

“As Americans mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we remember her extraordinary life. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession, rising to become the second female to serve on the nation’s highest court and earning a special place in our nation’s history. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of Americans. I offer my deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories