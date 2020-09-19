Sen. Todd Young releases statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WEHT)- Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) released a statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Full Statement
“As Americans mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we remember her extraordinary life. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer in the legal profession, rising to become the second female to serve on the nation’s highest court and earning a special place in our nation’s history. Her commitment to public service will continue to inspire future generations of Americans. I offer my deepest condolences to Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time.”