Sen. Todd Young releases statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-- COVID-19 has made it difficult to take trips and honor our veterans. Honor Flight's Bluegrass chapter found a way to celebrate one World War II veteran. It's been 75-years since the war ended. Those who fought in the war served during a pivotal time in history.

"It's critical that we take the time to honor them and talk to them while they are still with us so we can learn some of their stories," said Jeff Thoke from Honor Flight's Bluegrass chapter.