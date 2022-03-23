WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – On March 22, U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), and Richard Burr (R-N.C.) introduced the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG) Reauthorization Act of 2022. This is an act that supports and enhances child care throughout the U.S., says a press release from Sen. Young’s press office.

This legislation would improve affordability of child care programs and allow parents to choose the provider that best fits their family’s needs, according to Sen. Young’s press office. The CCDBG Reauthorization Act also includes some elements of Senator Young’s Early Educators Apprenticeship Act which addresses child care workforce pipeline issues by supporting apprenticeships, says the press release.

“We introduced this bill to allow parents maximum choice in child care and preschool providers to best suit their families. I’m also encouraged that this bill will create stronger support for child care teachers to attain post-secondary degrees and credentials, a major feature of my Early Educators Apprenticeship Act,” said Senator Young.

Senator Scott said, “This bill improves upon a program that has already helped families afford a variety of options to care for the most important people in their lives: their kids.”

“Working parents need affordable, reliable, and safe child care that best fits their family’s needs,” said Senator Burr. “Throughout the pandemic, as public schools closed, child care providers across the nation remained open, thanks in large part to the architecture and flexibility of the CCDBG program. As many states now face a shortage of affordable child care… we should build on existing, bipartisan, and successful programs, like CCDBG. I’m proud to work with Senator Scott on this important legislation.”

A full text of the bill can be found here.