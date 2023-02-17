The House of Representative meet in the chamber at the Statehouse, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANA (WEHT) – Senate bill 212 might help residents of Vanderburgh County to be protected if anyone is either a victim of or witness to a crime.

According to a Legislative update, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard SB 212 on a witness protection pilot program authorized by Senator Breaux. Officials say the bill authorizes the establishment of a three-year witness protection pilot program in Marion County and in Vanderburgh County to provide protection for victims of and witnesses to crime. The Indiana Office of Court Services says the bill appropriates $200,000 in each of three fiscal years to the criminal justice institute to fund the pilot programs.

Officials say the bill was amended by consent to assign the issue to a summer study committee and to remove Marion County from the program. The Indiana Office of Court Services says the amended bill passed 9-0.

You can view the bill below.