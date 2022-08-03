INDIANAPOLIS — As the special session continues at the Indiana Statehouse, Senate lawmakers will take up the House’s inflation relief plan.

The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee will discuss House Bill 1001 during a Wednesday hearing. The House measure includes a $225 automatic taxpayer refund, the key component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s economic relief plan.

Holcomb called the special session primarily so lawmakers could focus on the proposal, although the abortion measure has taken center stage.

HB 1001, which passed 93-2 on its third reading in the House last week, includes the governor’s taxpayer refund. However, lawmakers passed six amendments, most of which involved family planning. The measure would also eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

The Senate’s key inflation relief proposal includes a six-month suspension on the utility sales tax and a cap on the gas sales tax. The House has yet to discuss that piece of legislation.

During a committee session Tuesday, House lawmakers amended a separate Senate bill (SB2) to strip the creation of the Hoosier Families First Fund and essentially replaced it with HB 1001.