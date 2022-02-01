Senate passes bill to keep agricultural land under ownership of Americans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana lawmakers are working towards keeping agricultural land under the ownership of Americans, not under foreign ownership.

Senators voted 47-to-2 on Senate Bill 388 which would prevent foreign ownership of agricultural land in Indiana. However, the bill would allow foreign entities who currently own farmland to keep it.

State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper sponsored the bill. He says it would ensure the country’s food security needs are met.

“There is a growing problem in the US with China buying hundreds of thousands of acres of crop ground as part of their goal of as much farm property as they can under their one belt one road program. It’s important that the crop ground be used to provide food security for our country first,” said Senator Messmer.

Messmer says if this issue is not addressed, it could become a national security problem.

“With an adversary of our country buying and controlling agricultural property each year, it will eventually become a national security issue,” he continues.

Indiana is not the first state to take such action. Dr. Todd Kuethe is an Agricultural Economics Professor at Purdue University. He says a dozen states already prohibit it.

“A lot of similar states have similar legislation. And there is a concern among supporters that foreign interest in farm land may ultimately effect food security or ability to control agricultural production,” Dr. Todd Kuethe said.

On the other hand, Dr. Kuethe says those who oppose the bill argue that it could affect the pricing of land.

“There are also critics that say these sort of bills are unnecessary, that it would create red tape, that there is inefficiency in pricing and the ability to buy or sell land given that the type of ownership is restricted.”

The bill now moves to the House for further action.