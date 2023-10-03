HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) has introduced Senate Bill 2990, the Benjamin Harrison National Recreation Area and Wilderness Establishment Act of 2023.

This bill would add roughly 15,300 acres of wilderness to the Hoosier National Forest (HNF) and another 29,382 acres for the designation of a National Recreation Area to serve as part of the HNF. Senator Braun’s office says the bill’s goal is to maintain the natural beauty of the HNF and provide more opportunities for the public to enjoy these forests.

“Indiana is blessed with natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and history in every corner of the state,” says Senator Braun. “As an avid outdoorsman who knows the importance of conservation, I’m proud to introduce legislation that will specifically designate thousands of acres of forest for protection in Indiana to ensure it can be enjoyed and appreciated by future generations.”

The full text of the bill can be found here. A map of the proposed forest boundaries is also available.