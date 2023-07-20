HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Senator Mike Braun offered an amendment to the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act on Thursday that he said would prevent President Biden and the Department of Health and Human Services from declaring gun violence a public health emergency for the purpose of instituting gun control measures and infringing on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

According to a release from Senator Braun’s office, his amendment would protect Americans’ right to bear arms from executive branch infringement by affirming that the HHS Secreatry does not have the authority to institute gun control by declaring gun violence a public health emergency.

“National and local politicians across the country are always trying to restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Senator Braun. “We need to set into law that no one can declare a national health emergency to seize the power to restrict our Second Amendment rights with the stroke of a pen. I will always stand up for Hoosiers’ rights to protect themselves and their families.”

You can read a copy of Braun’s proposal in the window below:

