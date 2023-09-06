HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun revealed his Freedom and Opportunity Agenda on Wednesday to outline how he plans to raise the standard of living and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers. Here are some highlights from Senator Braun’s agenda:

Education

On his website, Braun said over 50% of the state’s budget is spent on K-12 education and too many graduates are not prepared to enter the workforce or pursue a degree. Braun attributed his education policies in part to his experience as a school board member and said every family, regardless of income or zip code, should be able to enroll in a school of their choice to pursue a curriculum that prepares them for a career, college, or the military.

Braun also promised to protect the rights of parents to shield their children from “divisive theories like CRT” or discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Law enforcement

Senator Braun said Indiana law enforcement professionals need increased salaries and improved training to ensure the justice system is not failing them by refusing to detain dangerous criminals, manipulating the bail system and intentionally refusing to enforce laws “based on a political ideology.” Braun also promised prison sentences for violent criminals or anyone who “poisons our kids with fentanyl”.

Economic policies

Braun says the Hoosier state needs policies that help every resident achieve prosperity with a good-paying career. He also said Indiana should partner with industries and businesses committed to growing jobs in the United States.

Braun also said reducing the size of government is the key to cutting taxes and promised to work through every state agency to find ways to save money while delivering services to taxpayers.

COVID-19

Braun called the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic a disaster and said they still failed to protect the most vulnerable. Braun promised, if elected, to protect Hoosier’s right to medical freedom and never lockdown the state or mandate masks for children.

To read Senator Braun’s thoughts on these policies and more, visit his website.