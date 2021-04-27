Senator Mike Braun concerned with infrastructure plan’s price tag

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun expects President Biden to discuss his massive infrastructure plan Wednesday, but he’s still concerned with who is going to pay for it.

The republican senator says the president’s $2 trillion plan is too big.

Braun says America needs major investments in traditional infrastructure like bridges, roads, and even broadband internet. But he says things like senior housing is a wish list item that will be a big issue for future generations.

Senator Braun says the federal government can’t do it alone and there should be public and private partnerships to help pay for the plan.

Braun also co-sponsors a bill to allow any American 18 and older to purchase handguns.

The measure would repeal federal law, which currently prohibits anyone under 21 from purchasing a handgun. This comes as President Biden continues to call for efforts to crack down on gun violence.

Braun says he believes gun laws should be left up to individual states. He also says Indiana’s Red Flag law may need to be amended to prevent people who may be a danger to others and themselves from owning firearms.

(This story was originally published on April 27, 2021)