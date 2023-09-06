HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Mike Braun and Ohio Senator J.D. Vance introduced a bill to ban federal mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems and schools.

According to a news release from Senator Braun’s office, Senator Vance will force Senate floor consideration of the Freedom to Breathe Act on Thursday to prevent the imposition of federal mask mandates. The same release also claims objection to the act would amount to a “clear admission that Democrats intend to reimpose mask mandates in the near term.”

“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID,” said Senator Braun. “Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form.”

The legislation would sunset at the end of 2024, and would not apply to hospitals or nursing homes. You can read the legislation, in the window below.

