Senator Mike Braun talks aobut the infrastructure plan

(WEHT) – Senators are wrapping up work on the bi-partisan infrastructure plan. The congressional budget office says the plan would increase the national debt by about $256 billion over the next decade.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun talked about the bill on Thursday. He said he does not agree with a lot of the spending, but he is happy that expanding broadband is included.

“Broadband is at least investment,” said Senator Braun. “We’ve gone from a country that used to be savers and investors to kind of consuming and spending. And so much of what we do here has no investment component to it.”

Voting on the bill could go into Saturday.