LIVE AT 3:30: Sen. Todd Young holds press conference in Evansville

Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young will host a press conference on in Evansville on Friday. He will discuss the effects of the Endless Frontier Act. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. You will be able to watch a live stream in the video player above.

Senator Young’s Endless Frontier Act passed the Senate last week by a vote of 68-32. The bill, invests heavily in emerging technologies. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.

