Senator Young meets with President Tsai during his two day visit to Taiwan.

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana Senator Todd Young is currently visiting Taiwan as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

A press release from the American Institute in Taiwan says Senator Young will meet with senior Taiwan leaders and private sector representatives to discuss U.S. Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains and other significant issues of mutual interest. On Tuesday, Young met with President Tsai Ing-wen, who said they will continue to deepen their collaboration in defense and technology.

Senator Young will remain in Taiwan until January 18.