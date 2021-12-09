Senator Young joins others in push to reopen Social Security offices

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with the deadline to fund the government approaching. Republicans in the Senate are poised to stall a must-pass funding bill as they force a debate on rolling back the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has joined other Senators in their petition to have Acting Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi to reopen SSA field offices to the public.

In their letter, the Senators said, “Social Security is a bedrock of our nation’s social safety net, especially for our nation’s seniors aged 62 or older who comprise more than four-fifths of all Social Security beneficiaries. On March 17, 2020, the Social Security Administration (SSA) suspended in-person services because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This suspension created a disruption to the millions of new applicants and beneficiaries receiving Social Security benefits.”

Senator Young’s office has received numerous complaints from constituents unable to schedule in-person appointments and many are seniors who are having difficulty navigating the SSA’s online services.

Despite submitting a plan to fully reopen these offices earlier this year, the SSA hasn’t followed through. This has caused a number of disruptions in service, including:

Challenges for beneficiaries–especially seniors in rural areas–who don’t have reliable phone or Internet access

A reduction in Supplemental Security Income (SSI) awards and disability benefit approvals

Mail backlogs and delays in providing benefit payments

Other Senators involved in the petition are Tim Scott (R-SC), ranking member of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, and Mike Crapo (R-ID), ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee.