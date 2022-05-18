VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A portion of a state highway in southern Vigo County is closed for clean-up after a spill of sewage that caused a semi to crash.

Image of spill (Courtesy the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office)

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Terre Haute waste water truck lost its load of sewage all over the roadway. This spill then caused a semi truck to wreck because of the sewage on the road.

State Road 159 is closed from Rudisell Drive to Cottom drive until further notice due to the cleanup which is being performed by the Terre Haute Street Department.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse reports there were no injuries involved.