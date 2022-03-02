GRANT CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Grant County Correctional Officer finds himself behind bars after allegedly performing a sex act with an inmate.

An investigation lead by an Indiana State Police detective brought in the arrest of 30-year-old William Niverson. Evidence revealed Niverson and a female inmate committed the sex act together in the Grant County Jail, police say.

Niverson was arrested and faces criminal charges for sexual misconduct and official misconduct. He was booked into the Grant County Jail and has since been released on bond. Officials say Niverson started working with Grant County in August of 2017.

Indiana State Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.