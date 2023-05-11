Image of Parker Anderson (Courtesy the Greene County Sheriff’s Department)

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 26-year-old Linton man is reportedly missing, and law enforcement is looking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Parker Anderson, 26, of Linton has been reported missing by family members.

Anderson was last seen near the Linton McDonald’s early Tuesday morning.

Image of Anderson Parker (Courtesy the Greene County Sheriff’s Department)

Anderson is 6’4″, weighs approximately 150 pounds, has blue eyes and blond/red hair.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Anderson’s location to call the sheriff’s office at 812-384-4411.