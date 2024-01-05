PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crashed vehicle leads to a runaway juvenile being returned to their family.

That’s according to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, whose office reported that deputies were called to the scene of a U.S. 41 single-vehicle crash just south of County Road 610 S near Lyford at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigating deputies found that the vehicle had been taken by a juvenile runaway from northern Indiana. The vehicle had reportedly been taken without permission from a family member.

The juvenile reportedly has never been licensed to drive and was released to their family.

Sheriff Frazier thanked Clinton City Police for assisting at the scene.