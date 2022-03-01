POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Sheriff’s Association (ISA) will be holding an open bass tournament in April.

The ISA and Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham have announced the 11th Annual Indiana Sheriffs’ Association Sheriff Robert “Buck“ Stogsdill Open Bass Tournament to be held April 23. This year’s event will take place at Lake Monroe – Cutright Ramp and will start at 7:00 a.m. The registration fee per team is $125.00. There will be a huge raffle that includes food and drinks for all participants at the weigh in. There will be coffee and donuts at the shelter house that morning.

All proceeds benefit the ISA’s Line of Duty Death Benefit, Youth Leadership Camps and Scholarship Programs. For tournament information contact Tournament Director Shawn Harden at 317-833-5588. Information can also be found at ISA’s website or ISA’s Facebook.