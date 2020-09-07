Shoppers take advantage of Labor Day sales

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Labor day is time to celebrate and reflect on the contributions of the american worker. Unless you’re spending the day working, it’s a day to rest, relax and spend time with family and friends. It’s also turned into a major holiday to shop until you drop.

“This is something we can do together and kind of bond. That’s kind of hard these days with the coronavirus and stuff,” explained Donnia Matthews. She was in Evansville with her daughter and son-in-law stocking up on home decor. “She has a Halloween tree and we were looking for decorations for that and she has a huge Halloween party every year. That’s the reason why we are here because they have the scary stuff here.”

Labor Day is also a good time to get deals on TVs, laptops, staple clothing items, and other essentials.

“We usually start about this time of the year and start buying stocking stuffers and little presents just to put under the tree,” said Matthews. “None of the big stuff because you never know what they want.”

Besides hitting the mall, stores in the Tri-State running major deals include Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Ulta, Home Depot, Chico’s, and Banana Republic.

The Matthews and Robinson family said Labor Day and Black Friday are their biggest days to splurge.

“We haven’t had lunch yet but the time we get home, we will be dragging,” said Matthews.

Aside from clothing sales, September is typically the time where the prices for mattresses, iPhones, and other appliances drop.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS