Silver alert: A Corydon, Indiana juvenile is missing

CORYDON, Ind (WEHT) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Alcorn, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue coat, white shirt and black and white jogging shorts.

Cheyenne is missing from Corydon, Indiana and was last seen on January 21, 2022 at 11:11 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheyenne Alcorn, contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.