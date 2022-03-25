JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) -The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Emma Whitaker, a 17 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 133 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans.

Emma is missing from Wheatfield, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Emma Whitaker, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (219) 866-7344 or 911.