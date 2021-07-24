Silver Alert issued for Huntingburg man

INDIANA (WEHT) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Huntingburg man.

Authorities say 82-year-old Raymond Underwood was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. Authorities believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. He is 5’11”, 185 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and tan striped shirt and tan pants and driving a Chevrolet S10 truck.

If you have any information on where Underwood may be, call the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-4111.