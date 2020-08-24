Silver alert issued for Loogootee man

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Martin County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for Jesse Martinez, 45, of Loogootee.
Martinez is described as 5’10”, 260 pounds. He was last seen Friday wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees, and could be wearing glasses.
Martinez is believed to be in danger and could require medical assistance.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)
