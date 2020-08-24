Silver alert issued for Loogootee man

Indiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Martin County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for Jesse Martinez, 45, of Loogootee.

Martinez is described as 5’10”, 260 pounds. He was last seen Friday wearing a dark shirt, grey pants with black pockets on the knees, and could be wearing glasses.

Martinez is believed to be in danger and could require medical assistance.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories