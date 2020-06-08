Silver Alert canceled for Vincennes woman

UPDATE 3:46 p.m.- The Silver Alert has been cancelled, according to Indiana State Police.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind, (WEHT) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman in Vincennes.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Helen Watson, a 90 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.  Helen was last seen wearing a navy blue blouse, navy blue pants, and carrying a large black purse.

Helen is missing from Vincennes, Indiana which is 127 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:30 am.  Helen is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Helen Watson, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.

