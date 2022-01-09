Single vehicle crash kills three on Interstate 70

CLAY CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clay County that happened Saturday afternoon.

On January 8, 2022, at approximately 2:12 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in the westbound lanes near the twenty-four-mile marker that claimed three lives.

An investigation revealed that Glen A. Jackson, age 58, of New Madrid, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Buick on Interstate 70 westbound near the twenty-four-mile marker. Due to icy road conditions, Jackson lost control of the vehicle traveling off of Interstate 70 to the north side.

The vehicle rolled several times before coming to an abrupt stop, striking a tree.

Emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures, but three individuals died from their injuries at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Glen A. Jackson, age 58, Rose M. Jackson, age 57, and Amber Johnson, age 35, all from New Madrid, Missouri.

One juvenile was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the accident.

Assisting Agencies: Posey Township Fire Department, Jackson Township Fire Department, Cloverdale Fire Department, Clay County Coroner’s Office, multiple ambulance services and Edington’s Wrecker Service.