INDIANA (WEHT) — An Indiana State Fair favorite is returning and heating things up with waves of free concerts this summer. New shows were announced as part of their Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule that’s running July 28 through August 20.

“The line-up each year consists of some of music’s most legendary and diverse acts and this year is no exception,” says show organizers. “All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.”

New shows just announced are bolded on the Indiana State Fair schedule below:

Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)

Samantha Fish ft. Jesse Dayton – Saturday, July 29

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30 (11am & 2pm)

Home Free – Sunday, July 30 (7:30pm)

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2

Retro Rewind 90’s Night featuring DJ Kurt Streblow- Thursday, August 3

STYX – Friday, August 4

Quiet Riot – Saturday, August 5

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6

Three Dog Night – Wednesday, August 9

Gin Blossoms – Friday, August 11

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12

Skillet – Sunday, August 13

Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 16

Latino Fest en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latino 107.1FM con Noel Torres – Thursday, August 17

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18

Breland – Saturday, August 19

Gospel Music Festival featuring CeCe Winans, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 20

For more information, visit the Indiana State Fair website by clicking here.