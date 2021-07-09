Slain Terre Haute police detective escorted to funeral home

Det. Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Terre Haute Police Department and other members of law enforcement members escorted the body of Det. Greg Ferency from Regional Hospital to Callahan and Hughes Funeral Home Friday. Members of the community lined the streets to pay respects to the fallen officer as the procession went by.

Ferency was killed Wednesday during what authorities have called an “ambush” the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute.

A memorial fund has been set up at First Financial Bank, according to the Terre Haute Police Department. Monetary donations can be made at any First Financial Bank to the Greg Ferency Memorial Fund. Proceeds will go to the Ferency family.