Smaller Indiana communities can host Smithsonian exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana communities with fewer than 15,000 residents are being offered a chance at hosting an exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution.

Indiana Humanities says six communities will be selected through an application process to host Water/Ways, a national touring exhibit that highlights the role water plays in daily lives and allows each host community to celebrate its connection to water.

Applications should be submitted by tax-exempt organizations, such as museums, libraries, civic organizations, local governments or schools representing their communities. Selected venues will host the exhibit for six weeks each between June 2021 and April 2022.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

