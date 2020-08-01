Software woes prompt format change for Indiana’s bar exam

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Persistent software troubles have prompted the Indiana Supreme Court to change the format of the state’s bar exam, which is being administered remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court has issued an order saying that test questions for the exam set for Tuesday would be sent by email to applicants, who will also be allowed to refer to notes and course materials during the test.

The Indiana Lawyer reports that technical complications with testing software had already delayed the exam until Tuesday.

But the court’s order states that because those software problems were continuing it instead opted to change the exam’s format.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)