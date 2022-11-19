INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana veteran families may be eligible for up to $500 per dependent for holiday needs through a new program. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is beginning their MFRF’s Operation Holiday program.

The program is now open for applicants. Officials say Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship may be eligible for $300 for each dependent in the household and $200 for a holiday meal.

“We want to provide our veteran families with some relief for essential expenses for the upcoming holiday season,” said Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. “Indiana’s MFRF was designed to provide financial assistance to veterans, and Operation Holiday program allows us to serve more veterans and their families.”

Indiana veteran and active-duty service member families may apply for eligible dependents. The applicant’s household income must be below two times the poverty guideline. Applicants must provide the following documentation:

DD-214

Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) (if currently serving)

W-9

Direct Deposit form

Proof of income

Bank Statement

Proof of child’s residency

Proof of child’s dependency

MFRF’s Operation Holiday program may only be used to provide services to veteran families experiencing financial hardship who reside in the state of Indiana, have served or are currently serving in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and hold a DD-214, LES, or National Guard Bureau (NGB) Form 22.

More information about the program can be found by clicking here.