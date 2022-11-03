INDIANA (WEHT) – 18 Indiana state parks will close for four days in the coming weeks to allow for controlled deer management hunts, but only four of those are close to our area.
The parks closest to our area of southwestern Indiana include:
- Cave River Valley Natural Area at Spring Mill State Park
- 6031-6871 N Cave River Valley Rd, Campbellsburg, IN 47108
- Charlestown State Park
- 12500 IN-62, Charlestown, IN 47111
- Harmonie State Park
- 3451 Harmonie State Park Rd, New Harmony, IN 47631
- Lincoln State Park
- 15476 County Rd 300 E, Lincoln City, IN 47552
The dates for the closings are November 14 through 15, and November 28 through 29.