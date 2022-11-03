Close up of a White Tail Deer buck with full antlers crossing a country road

INDIANA (WEHT) – 18 Indiana state parks will close for four days in the coming weeks to allow for controlled deer management hunts, but only four of those are close to our area.

The parks closest to our area of southwestern Indiana include:

Cave River Valley Natural Area at Spring Mill State Park 6031-6871 N Cave River Valley Rd, Campbellsburg, IN 47108

Charlestown State Park 12500 IN-62, Charlestown, IN 47111

Harmonie State Park 3451 Harmonie State Park Rd, New Harmony, IN 47631

Lincoln State Park 15476 County Rd 300 E, Lincoln City, IN 47552



The dates for the closings are November 14 through 15, and November 28 through 29.