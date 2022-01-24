Someone near the Tri-State won a bit of lottery money

CARLISLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to Jason Mueller of Hoosier Lottery, Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions® tickets had one entry win $10,000 by matching four-out-of-five numbers. Mueller also said that the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for the January 25 drawing increased to $396 million.

According to Jason Mueller of Hoosier Lottery, the winning $10,000 ticket was purchased at Carlisle Truck Plaza in Carlisle, Indiana. Mueller said that Mega Millions Overall Odds are 1 in 24, while the odds of matching four-out-of-five balls and the Mega Ball are 1 in 931,001. According to Jason Mueller of Hoosier Lottery, Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mueller said that ticket holders, if they win anything, should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. Mueller said that players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

