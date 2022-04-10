SCOTT CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police was looking for help Sunday to catch a loose sheep named “Sophi”. Police say the sheep was roaming the interstate near Crothersville.

After some time, officials say they were able to corral the sheep with “the lasso skills” of Deputy Thompson from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Before catching Sophi, police went to social media to see who might be able to help.

“We’ve tried to explain to it that it’s a ‘baaaaad’ idea to try and ‘hoof’ it down the interstate,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles on Facebook. “We are sure it feels sheepish at this point, but we are hoping for a safe resolution. You can contact us at 812-689-5000 if ‘ewe’ are able to help us.”

If you are missing Sophi, you’re asked to contact the Indiana State Police in Versailles to claim them.