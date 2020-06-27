Southern District of Indiana courthouses to reopen July 6

(WEHT)- Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson announced courthouses across the Southern District of Indiana, including in Evansville, will reopen to the public July 6.

Certain limitations and restrictions will remain in place. Face masks will be mandatory in public areas, except for people with medical exemptions or those excused by a presiding judge in a courtroom. In-person plea and sentencing hearings will also resume July 6 and single-criminal jury trials will begin two weeks later, on July 20.

The public may attend trials by remote viewing inside the courthouse or in courtroom galleries, if available. Due to social distancing requirements, seating may be limited.

In-person civil proceedings, including civil jury trials will begin August 17, just a few days after court-officiated naturalization ceremonies are set to begin August 13. Before then, people can still be naturalized by a judicial officer under circumstances deemed appropriate by the court.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

LATEST NEWS