ROCKPORT, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has been arrested for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Breach where he is spotted on camera walking around the Capitol and filming on his phone.

Paul Kovacik was arrested in Rockport on June 19. He is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picking in a Capitol building.

According to federal court documents, police linked Kovacik’s phone to the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and reviewed footage that showed him entering the restricted building and walking around filming on his cellphone during the Capitol riot.

The FBI reported Kovacik went on to admit to entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and remaining inside for one to one and a half hours. Kovacik also sent the federal agent the videos he took while inside the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities said during their investigation Kovacik was found to have a prior criminal record. Federal agents requested bodycam footage from a Nov. 11 encounter between Kovacik and the Mequon Police Department that showed Kovacik wearing the same “Trump 2020” sweatshirt that he had been wearing in the U.S. Capitol footage.

Mequon Police Department bodycam footage showing Kovacik on Nov. 11, 2021.

Photos captured of Kovacik inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Photos captured of Kovacik inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Photos captured of Kovacik inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Photos captured of Kovacik inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Kovacik is one of more than a dozen Indiana residents who have been arrested and/or charged in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Breach to date.