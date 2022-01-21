Special Olympics Indiana starts the 2022 Polar Plunge season

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana is coming up soon!
The 2022 Polar Plunge is an event where all money raised will stay in Indiana for participants of the Special Olympics, and people who donate have a chance to jump in some water, or attend a virtual 5K or 10K if they so choose.
To join in the 2022 Polar Plunge, the organization is calling for an $85 minimum to plunge and to get a souvenir t-shirt. Checks should be made out to Special Olympics Indiana, 6200 Technology Center Dr., Suite 105, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
To join in the virtual 5K or 10K, the cost is $25 and people can participate in that on any day of their choosing during the Polar Plunge season. People who choose this option will get a Polar Plunge Run decal.
The more money people raise, the more prizes they receive. Teams are encouraged for this event, but are not required. For more information about this event and to register, go to this website.
Locations for the Polar Plunge:
- Indianapolis – Butler University: January 29
- Boonville – Scales lake Park: February 5
- Fort Wayne – Metea County Park: February 12
- Bloomington – Switchyard Park: February 12
- North Manchester – Manchester University: February 19
- Terre Haute – Indiana State University: February 19
- Versailles – Versailles State Park: February 19
- Borden – Deam Lake State Recreation Area: February 19
- Greenwood – Dye’s Walk Country Club: February 26
- Muncie – Ball State University: February 26
- Petersburg – Prides Creek Park: February 26
- South Bend – Four Winds Field: February 26
- Valparaiso – Valparaiso University: February 26
- West Lafayette – Purdue University: February 26
- Indianapolis – Eagle Creek Park: March 5