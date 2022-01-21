Special Olympics Indiana starts the 2022 Polar Plunge season

INDIANA (WEHT) – An Indiana fundraiser for Special Olympics Indiana is coming up soon!

The 2022 Polar Plunge is an event where all money raised will stay in Indiana for participants of the Special Olympics, and people who donate have a chance to jump in some water, or attend a virtual 5K or 10K if they so choose.

To join in the 2022 Polar Plunge, the organization is calling for an $85 minimum to plunge and to get a souvenir t-shirt. Checks should be made out to Special Olympics Indiana, 6200 Technology Center Dr., Suite 105, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.

To join in the virtual 5K or 10K, the cost is $25 and people can participate in that on any day of their choosing during the Polar Plunge season. People who choose this option will get a Polar Plunge Run decal.

The more money people raise, the more prizes they receive. Teams are encouraged for this event, but are not required. For more information about this event and to register, go to this website.

Locations for the Polar Plunge: