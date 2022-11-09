MITCHELL, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana DNR says Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovations beginning November 13, as announced in March.

Officials say the park’s activity center, Gus Grissom Memorial, trails and other facilities are all still open for guests to enjoy. Reopening is expected in 2024.

DNR Director Dan Bortner says, “Complete closure of one of our most iconic Indiana State Park inns for more than a year is a difficult decision. However, the modernization of the inn’s ‘behind the scenes’ safety and comfort systems is best accomplished with this approach. When guests can return, they will appreciate the improvements from the moment they check-in at the new centrally located welcome desk to their renovated rooms.”

Indiana DNR says the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.

Indiana DNR says the work includes replacement of water lines, fire alarms, sprinklers, and HVAC. A news release says the project also includes renovating windows and doors, making accessibility upgrades, as well as making additional guest room furnishing and bathroom upgrades and replacing the existing swimming pool with a splash pad.

Officials say all inn associates will remain employed during the renovation, working in other areas of the park or at other inn locations. Indiana DNR says the inn will maintain an office with telephone and electronic communications inside the park to answer questions, make day-to-day contacts, and conduct future sales meetings. Officials say its location will be announced once established.

Additional information can be found at this website and this website.