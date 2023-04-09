HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Justin Owen, a sprint car driver from Ohio, passed away after a crash in Lawrenceburg, according to USAC officials.

Race officials say Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway was cancelled after the accident during qualifying.

Owen’s car made contact with the outside wall and flipped multiple times in turn three, track officials report.

According to USAC, The 26-year-old Harrison native was the reigning track champion at Lawrenceburg Speedway and scored two feature wins during the 2022 season.

You can read more about Owen and this incident at the USAC website by clicking here.

USAC helped contribute to this report.