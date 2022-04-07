INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal will be hosting information sessions across the state. The public will have the opportunity to ask questions about the fire marshal operations and access to its resources.

The interchange will discuss issues such as Indiana firefighting trends, data collection and how the state and local entities can work better together to support Hoosier firefighters, EMS, emergency managers and more.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) will discuss ways to improve the health and safety of firefighters and other first responders. Training opportunities will be a point of discussion as the academy continues to grow its regional training presence.

Three sites are scheduled currently with additional dates likely added to the program soon. The current schedule is:

May 7 at MADE located at 1610 Reeves Road in Plainfield.

June 25 at Marshal County Fairgrounds located at 211 W. Walnut St. in Argos.

Aug. 20 at Gibson County Center located at 8100 U.S. 41 North in Fort Branch.

These daylong sessions will include presentations and Q&A with various marshal staff and IDHS sections Lunch is provided with registration.

Registration is required either through the link below or through Acadis. Acadis should be used for those wanting to earn continuing education credit.

