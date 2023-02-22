WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State fire officials have identified the woman killed in a fatal apartment fire in downtown Washington last Friday, and are asking the public for information as to the cause of the fire.

The fire occurred along Third Street in downtown Washington in a building that used to house The Hideaway but had since been converted into apartments. Following the fatality, the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to investigate the incident.

45-year-old Brandee Mumma died as a result of the fire. The Fire Marshal said she was taken to a local hospital where she died. Her preliminary cause of death has been determined to be due to smoke inhalation.

Two adults and a young child reportedly escaped the upstairs apartment after being alerted to the fire from the smell of smoke.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time; the fire marshal said it remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their names.

The Washington Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, Vincennes Fire Department, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, Washington Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office were involved in the response.