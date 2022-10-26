WASHINGTON (WEHT) — Representative Larry Bucshon and House Armed Services Committee Member Representative Jim Banks had some things to say after Air Force officials confirmed the illegal release of Indiana 1st Congressional District candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green’s confidential personnel records.

Said Rep. Bucshon and Rep. Banks: “On yesterday’s call, the Air Force took full responsibility for improperly releasing Lt Col Green’s confidential personnel records to an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election. Lt Gen Davis informed us that the leaker has been identified and will be held accountable.

The Air Force completed its preliminary investigation and is currently investigating whether the leaker had a political or financial motive, whether the leaker acted alone, and if the Air Force needs to strengthen policies related to its handling of confidential records.

The Air Force improperly affected a competitive House race and must provide transparency before election day. We are calling on the Air Force to publicly take responsibility for mishandling Lt Col Green’s service records. Additionally, before the midterm election, the Air Force should release any information it has regarding the financial relationship between the DCCC and the opposition research firm that sent confidential records to Politico’s Adam Wren to smear a servicemember who happens to be running for public office.

No servicemember should have to fear that their confidential service records will be used against them. The Air Force must take immediate steps towards transparency for the sake of all veterans and servicemembers.”